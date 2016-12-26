Δηλώσεις μουσικών για το θάνατο του George Michael

#GM had a voice that would transport u, he was the finest singer/songwriter of his generation & has left the best of himself 4 us. RIP GM xx pic.twitter.com/Gjcp55Chei — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) 26 Δεκεμβρίου 2016

2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9 — Duran Duran (@duranduran) 25 Δεκεμβρίου 2016

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. RIP @GeorgeMichael pic.twitter.com/1LnZk8o82m — Elton John (@eltonofficial) 26 Δεκεμβρίου 2016

Farewell My Friend!



Oh God no …I love you George …Rest In Peace x — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) 26 Δεκεμβρίου 2016

Η είδηση του θανάτου του George Michael σόκαρε τους μουσικόφιλους σε όλο τον κόσμο. Ακόμη κι αν ο Αγγλοκύπριος απείχε από τις δισκογραφικές κυκλοφορίες εδώ και χρόνια, τα τραγούδια του στιγμάτισαν την ποπ μουσική των 80s κι ακούγονται ακόμη και σήμερα.Τι δήλωσαν πολλοί μεγάλοι μουσικοί που έχουν συνεργαστεί μαζί του κι όχι μόνο; Τι δήλωσε το άλλο μέλος των Wham, Andrew Ridgeley;