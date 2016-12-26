Δηλώσεις μουσικών για το θάνατο του George Michael

Τι δήλωσαν πολλοί μεγάλοι μουσικοί που έχουν συνεργαστεί μαζί του κι όχι μόνο; Τι δήλωσε το άλλο μέλος των Wham, Andrew Ridgeley;
#GM had a voice that would transport u, he was the finest singer/songwriter of his generation & has left the best of himself 4 us. RIP GM xx pic.twitter.com/Gjcp55Chei— Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) 26 Δεκεμβρίου 2016
2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9— Duran Duran (@duranduran) 25 Δεκεμβρίου 2016
I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. RIP @GeorgeMichael pic.twitter.com/1LnZk8o82m— Elton John (@eltonofficial) 26 Δεκεμβρίου 2016
Farewell My Friend!
Paul on George Michael: https://t.co/t7vu2Hyjey pic.twitter.com/ZBq0VsTatB— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) 26 Δεκεμβρίου 2016
Oh God no …I love you George …Rest In Peace x— Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) 26 Δεκεμβρίου 2016