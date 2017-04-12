  • ×
Δίσκοι - Απρίλιος 2017

ARCA - Arca
BABY GURU – IV
BOSS HOG - Brood X
BRITISH SEA POWER - Let The Dancers Inherit The Party
CONOR OBERST - Salutations
CRAIG FINN - We All Want the Same Things

DEPECHE MODE – Spirit
FATHER JOHN MISTY - Pure Comedy
GRANDADDY – Last place
JARVIS COCKER & CHILI GONZALEZ – Room 29
LAETITIA SADIER SOURCE ENSEMBLE - Find Me Finding You

MAGNETIC FIELDS - 50 song memoir
MILK MUSIC - Mystic 100s
REAL ESTATE – In mind
ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER - The French Press
SPIRAL STAIRS - Doris and the Daggers

SPOON – Hot thoughts
TEMPLES - Volcano
THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN – Damage and joy
THE SHINS - Heartworms
VALERIA JUNE - The order of time
WIRE - Silver / Lead

