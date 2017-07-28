  • ×
Φεστιβάλ Βενετίας
Φεστιβάλ Βενετίας 2017: Το φετινό πρόγραμμα ταινιών

Φεστιβάλ Βενετίας
Άλλη μία χρονιά που οι φίλοι του κινηματογράφου ετοιμάζονται για το Φεστιβάλ Βενετίας. Κάθε χρόνο στο Φεστιβάλ είθισται να κάνουν πρεμιέρα ταινίες που στη συνέχεια ξεχωρίζουν στα κινηματογραφικά δρώμενα και γνωρίζουν παγκόσμια επιτυχία ή/και βραβεύονται πολλάκις. Έτσι, απεδείχθη άλλωστε και με την περσινή διοργάνωση κατά την οποία έκαναν το γουρλίδικο ντεμπούτο τους -μεταξύ άλλων- τα "La La Land", "Nocturnal Animals" και "Jackie". Θυμηθείτε αναλυτικά τους περσινούς νικητές εδώ

Φέτος, το Φεστιβάλ θα ανοίξει στις 30 Αυγούστου με το "Downsizing" του Alexander Payne με τους Matt Damon και Kristen Wiig στους πρωταγωνιστικούς ρόλου. Άλλες ταινίες που θα κάνουν πρεμιέρα στην ιταλική πόλη είναι οι "Suburbicon" του George Clooney και ξανά τον Matt Damon (το trailer της οποίας μόλις κυκλοφόρησε), "Mother!" του Darren Aronofsky και τη Jennifer Lawrence σε ρόλο πρωταγωνίστριας, "The Shape of the Water" του Guillermo del Toro και "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" του Martin McDonagh.

Το φετινό line-up έχει ως εξής: 

ΔΙΑΓΩΝΙΣΤΙΚΟ ΜΕΡΟΣ: 
Human Flow, dir. Ai Weiwei
Mother!, dir. Darren Aronofsky
​Suburbicon, dir. George Clooney
The Shape of Water, dir. Guillermo Del Toro
L'Insulte, dir. Ziad Doueiri
La Villa, dir. Robert Guediguain
Lean on Pete, dir. Andrew Haigh
Mektoub My Love: Canto Uno, ​dir. Abdellatif Kechiche
The Third Murder, dir. Hirokazu Koreeda
​Justqu'a la Garde, dir. Xavier LeGrand
Ammore e Malavita, dir. Manetti Bros
Foxtrot, dir. Samuel Maoz
​Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, dir. Martin McDonagh
Hannah, dir. Andrea Pallaoro
Downsizing, dir. Alexander Payne
Angels Wear White, dir. Vivian Qu
Una Familiga, dir. Sebastiano Riso
First Reformed, dir. Paul Schrader
Sweet Country, dir. Warwick Thornton
The Leisure Seeker, dir. Paolo Virzi
Ex Libris: The New York Public Library, dir. Frederick Wiseman

ORRIZONTI:
Disappearance, dir. Ali Asgari
​Espèces Menacees, dir. Gilles Bourdos
​The Rape of Recy Taylor, dir. Nancy Buirski
Caniba, dir. Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Verena Paravel
Les Bienheureux, dir. Sofia Djama
Marvin, dir. Anne Fontaine
Invisible, dir. Pablo Giorgelli
Brutti e Cattivi, dir. Cosimo Gomez
The Cousin, dir. Tzahi Grad
The Testament, dir. Amichai Greenberg
No Date, No Signature, dir. Vahid Jalilvand
Los Versos del Olvido, dir. Alireza Khatami
La Nuit ou J'ai Nage Oyogisugita Yoru, dir. Damien Manivel, Igarashi Kohei
Krieg, dir. Rick Ostermann
West of Sunshine, dir. Jason Raftopoulos
Under the Tree, dir. Hafsteinn Gunna Sigurdsson

ΕΚΤΟΣ ΔΙΑΓΩΝΙΣΜΟΥ: 
Our Souls at Night, dir. Ritesh Batra
Casa D'Altri, dir. Gianni Amelio
Michael Jackson's Thriller 3D, dir. John Landis
​Making of Michael Jackson's Thriller, dir. Jerry Kramer
Il Signor Rotpeter, dir. Antonietta De Lillo
Victoria & Abdul, dir. Stephen Frears
La Melodie, dir. Rachid Hami
Outrage Coda, dir. Takeshi Kitano
Loving Pablo, dir. Fernando Leon De Aranoa
Wormwood, dir. Errol Morris
Diva!, dir. Francesco Patierno
The Racer & The Jailbird, dir. Michael R. Roskam
Il Colore Nascosto delle Cose, dir. Silvio Soldini
The Private Life of a Modern Woman, dir. James Toback
Brawl in Cell Block 99, dir. S. Craig Zahler
Cuba and the Cameraman, dir. Jon Alpert
My Generation, dir. David Batty
The Devil and Father Amorth, dir. William Friedkin
Ryuichi Sakamota: Coda, dir. Stephen Nomura Schible
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond. The Story of Jim Carrey, Andy Kaufman and Tony Clifton, dir. Chris Smith
This is Congo, dir. Daniel McCabe
Piazza Vittorio, dir. Abel Ferrera
Zama, dir. Lucrecia Martel

CINEMA NEL GIARDINO:
Manuel, dir. Dario Albertini
Controfigura, dir. Rä Di Martino
​Woodshock, dir. Kate Mulleavy, Laura Mulleavy
Nato a Casal di Principe, dir. Bruno Oliviero
Suburra - La Serie, dir. Michele Placido, Andrea Molaioli, Giuseppe Capotondi
Tueurs, dir. Francois Troukens, Jean-Francois Hensgens

VENICE CLASSICS:
Light Years, dir. Manuel Abramovich
Evviva Giuseppe, dir. Stefano Consiglio
The Prince and the Dybbuk, dir. Elwira Niewiera
​La Voce di Fantozzi, dir. Mario Sesti
This is the War Room!, dir. Boris Hars-Tschachotin

BIENNALE COLLEGE CINEMA:
Beautiful Things, dir. Giorgio Ferrero
Martyr, dir. Mazen Khaled
Strange Colours, dir. Alena Lodkina

ΕΙΔΙΚΕΣ ΠΑΡΟΥΣΙΑΣΕΙΣ/ΠΡΟΒΟΛΕΣ:
La Lunga Strada del Ritorno (1962), dir. Alessandro Blasetti
Barbiana '65 la Lezione di Don Milani, dir. Alessandro G.A. D’Alessandro
Lievito Madre - La Ragazze del Secolo Scorso, dir. Concita De Gregorino, Esmeralda Calabria

Από
