Φεστιβάλ Βενετίας 2017: Το φετινό πρόγραμμα ταινιών

Φέτος, το Φεστιβάλ θα ανοίξει στιςμε το "Downsizing" του Alexander Payne με τους Matt Damon και Kristen Wiig στους πρωταγωνιστικούς ρόλου. Άλλες ταινίες που θα κάνουν πρεμιέρα στην ιταλική πόλη είναι οικαι ξανά τον Matt Damonκαι τη Jennifer Lawrence σε ρόλο πρωταγωνίστριας, "The Shape of the Water" του Guillermo del Toro και "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" του Martin McDonagh.

Το φετινό line-up έχει ως εξής:

ΔΙΑΓΩΝΙΣΤΙΚΟ ΜΕΡΟΣ:

Human Flow, dir. Ai Weiwei

Mother!, dir. Darren Aronofsky

​Suburbicon, dir. George Clooney

The Shape of Water, dir. Guillermo Del Toro

L'Insulte, dir. Ziad Doueiri

La Villa, dir. Robert Guediguain

Lean on Pete, dir. Andrew Haigh

Mektoub My Love: Canto Uno, ​dir. Abdellatif Kechiche

The Third Murder, dir. Hirokazu Koreeda

​Justqu'a la Garde, dir. Xavier LeGrand

Ammore e Malavita, dir. Manetti Bros

Foxtrot, dir. Samuel Maoz

​Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, dir. Martin McDonagh

Hannah, dir. Andrea Pallaoro

Downsizing, dir. Alexander Payne

Angels Wear White, dir. Vivian Qu

Una Familiga, dir. Sebastiano Riso

First Reformed, dir. Paul Schrader

Sweet Country, dir. Warwick Thornton

The Leisure Seeker, dir. Paolo Virzi

Ex Libris: The New York Public Library, dir. Frederick Wiseman





ORRIZONTI:

Disappearance, dir. Ali Asgari

​Espèces Menacees, dir. Gilles Bourdos

​The Rape of Recy Taylor, dir. Nancy Buirski

Caniba, dir. Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Verena Paravel

Les Bienheureux, dir. Sofia Djama

Marvin, dir. Anne Fontaine

Invisible, dir. Pablo Giorgelli

Brutti e Cattivi, dir. Cosimo Gomez

The Cousin, dir. Tzahi Grad

The Testament, dir. Amichai Greenberg

No Date, No Signature, dir. Vahid Jalilvand

Los Versos del Olvido, dir. Alireza Khatami

La Nuit ou J'ai Nage Oyogisugita Yoru, dir. Damien Manivel, Igarashi Kohei

Krieg, dir. Rick Ostermann

West of Sunshine, dir. Jason Raftopoulos

Under the Tree, dir. Hafsteinn Gunna Sigurdsson





ΕΚΤΟΣ ΔΙΑΓΩΝΙΣΜΟΥ:

Our Souls at Night, dir. Ritesh Batra

Casa D'Altri, dir. Gianni Amelio

Michael Jackson's Thriller 3D, dir. John Landis

​Making of Michael Jackson's Thriller, dir. Jerry Kramer

Il Signor Rotpeter, dir. Antonietta De Lillo

Victoria & Abdul, dir. Stephen Frears

La Melodie, dir. Rachid Hami

Outrage Coda, dir. Takeshi Kitano

Loving Pablo, dir. Fernando Leon De Aranoa

Wormwood, dir. Errol Morris

Diva!, dir. Francesco Patierno

The Racer & The Jailbird, dir. Michael R. Roskam

Il Colore Nascosto delle Cose, dir. Silvio Soldini

The Private Life of a Modern Woman, dir. James Toback

Brawl in Cell Block 99, dir. S. Craig Zahler

Cuba and the Cameraman, dir. Jon Alpert

My Generation, dir. David Batty

The Devil and Father Amorth, dir. William Friedkin

Ryuichi Sakamota: Coda, dir. Stephen Nomura Schible

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond. The Story of Jim Carrey, Andy Kaufman and Tony Clifton, dir. Chris Smith

This is Congo, dir. Daniel McCabe

Piazza Vittorio, dir. Abel Ferrera

Zama, dir. Lucrecia Martel





CINEMA NEL GIARDINO:

Manuel, dir. Dario Albertini

Controfigura, dir. Rä Di Martino

​Woodshock, dir. Kate Mulleavy, Laura Mulleavy

Nato a Casal di Principe, dir. Bruno Oliviero

Suburra - La Serie, dir. Michele Placido, Andrea Molaioli, Giuseppe Capotondi

Tueurs, dir. Francois Troukens, Jean-Francois Hensgens





VENICE CLASSICS:

Light Years, dir. Manuel Abramovich

Evviva Giuseppe, dir. Stefano Consiglio

The Prince and the Dybbuk, dir. Elwira Niewiera

​La Voce di Fantozzi, dir. Mario Sesti

This is the War Room!, dir. Boris Hars-Tschachotin





BIENNALE COLLEGE CINEMA:

Beautiful Things, dir. Giorgio Ferrero

Martyr, dir. Mazen Khaled

Strange Colours, dir. Alena Lodkina





ΕΙΔΙΚΕΣ ΠΑΡΟΥΣΙΑΣΕΙΣ/ΠΡΟΒΟΛΕΣ:

La Lunga Strada del Ritorno (1962), dir. Alessandro Blasetti

Barbiana '65 la Lezione di Don Milani, dir. Alessandro G.A. D’Alessandro

Lievito Madre - La Ragazze del Secolo Scorso, dir. Concita De Gregorino, Esmeralda Calabria