Ο John Garcia στο Αν Club!

Δελτίο Τύπου

Ο headliner του φετινού desert fest του Βερολίνου, ο άρχοντας της ερήμου, ο θρυλικός JOHN GARCIA (ex KYUSS, HERMANO, SLO BURN) επιστρέφει στο αγαπημένο του an club, το Σάββατο 18 Μαρτίου, έχοντας στις αποσκευές του το ολοκαίνουργιο, The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues, αλλά και όλες τις υπερκομματάρες που λατρεύουμε!!

TIMH EIΣΙΤΗΡΙΟΥ ΠΡΟΠΩΛΗΣΗΣ 18 € – Ταμειο 22 €
Doors open 21:00 – Starts: 22:00

John Garcia. The living desert rock legend and most distinctive voice of an entire genre, is finally back with a new studio album! Normally you would expect some heavy guitars, pounding drums and fuzzy tunes from Mr Garcia. But not this time, as he is about to release something extremely special and presenting himself stronger and more emotional then he has ever been.

After successful tours all over the world, playing Kyuss, Slo Burn, Hermano and his solo project, John Garcia recently blew away the audiences with a unique live acoustic performance. Now the desert king has unveiled the first and hotly anticipated details about his upcoming acoustic solo album, entitled 'The Coyote Who Speaks on Tongues' and is set to be released on January 27th 2017 on Napalm Records!

John Garcia comments satisfied: "This record is one of the most important of my career, difficult and challenging to do, but worth every minute of sweat!"

Recorded and mixed by Steve Feldman and Robbie Waldman, mastered by Gene "The Machine" Grimaldi at Oasis Mastering in California, 'The Coyote Who Speaks on Tongues' offers an emotional acoustic ride through John Garcia's solo work as well as songs by Kyuss in new arrangements like you have never heard before!

With longtime desert and touring fellas Ehren Groban on the acoustic guitar, Greg Saenz on percussions and bassist Mike Pygmie, 'The Coyote Who Speaks on Tongues' will be a MUST-HAVE for every fan of the desert rock and Kyuss era, and will come with an artwork every collector's heart will beat faster:

COVER[ Artwork by Jared Conner ]

Dive into some Kyuss classics and John Garcia's solo project when he plays his tunes acoustic, the tracklist of 'The Coyote Who Speaks on Tongues' will read as follows:

1. Kylie
2. Green Machine
3. Give Me 250ml
4. The Hollingsworth Session
5. Space Cadet
6. Gardenia
7. El Rodeo
8. Argleben II
9. Court Order